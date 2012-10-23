Premium Animations Announces the Launch of a New, Easier-to-Use Website

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Premium Animations, a fledgling company that focuses on producing great value videos and web video production for start-up companies and small and medium-sized businesses, has just completed a redesign of its website. The site is now much more user-friendly and easier for visitors to navigate.



In addition, the company recently signed a deal with Matthew Beeche, the owner and CEO of Shoe String Startup, that offers a discount to start-ups that use one of Premium Animation’s videos. In order to access the lower price, customers simply enter the name “shoestring” on the Premium Animation site during the ordering process.



This new deal comes at a great time—as anyone who has ever run or has been involved in a start-up knows quite well, it is both critical and typically very expensive to have a video produced for a website. Website animation and videos that clearly and succinctly get a company’s point across in a fun and engaging way can be particularly costly. For example, arranging to have a web video produced for a site can run between $9,000 and $12,000. This is a huge amount of money to spend, especially for those business owners who are just starting out.



This is where Premium Animations can help. The company is able to produce a top line web video for around $5,000, which is less than half the cost of any of its competitors.



Robbie Rankin, Client Services Director of Premium Animations, noted that start-ups and most companies these days need a video to help engage their visitors and increase their conversion rate.



“If you don’t have a video on your site, you really are at a disadvantage,” Rankin noted, adding that consumers have been found to be 52 percent more confident when making a purchasing decision if there is a video on the company’s website.



Customers have been extremely pleased with the services that are offered by Premium Animations. For example, Aaron Lee, who is a major blogger with a Twitter following of over 300,000 people, recently said that “The video premium animations created for us [by Premium Animations] was beyond my expectation. They have helped us to create an engaging and informative animation video that goes above and beyond - all for a ridiculously great price.”



About Premium Animations

Premium Animations produce great value videos for start-ups and small and medium sized businesses. The company is run by Robbie Rankin, a former lawyer, and college friend Adam Trouncer, a former Ph.D. in engineering. Each video produced follows a proven sales formula guaranteed to boost a company’s conversion rate. For more information, please visit http://premiumanimations.com