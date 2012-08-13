Premium Appliance Repair Offers Chicago Consumers Affordable, Reliable, Convenient Appliance Repair

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Premium Appliance Repair has earned the respect and trust of Chicago residents in need of quality appliance repair in Chicago. Their extensive Chicago coverage area, affordable rates, and reliable, professional services provides Chicago residents with unfailing customer service and immense peace of mind.



Premium Appliance Repair is proud to offer fast, same day service throughout Chicago and the surrounding area. They cover the western and southern suburbs, so whether you live in Aurora, Carol Stream, Wheaton, Mokena, Bartlett, Elmhurst, Brookfield, Darien, Hinsdale, Bolingbrook, Orland Hills, Palos Park, or Tinley Park, Premium Appliance Repair offers Chicago provide you with the highest quality repair service possible. Premium Appliance Repair also serves the northwest areas of Arlington Heights, Itasca, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg, and anywhere in between. With such extensive coverage, residents of the Chicago area are guaranteed they'll receive the reliable, prompt, courteous and experienced service they demand.



Peace of mind is priceless. Experiencing an appliance breakdown can be stressful and inconvenient. We never realize how important our kitchen appliances are to our daily lives until something goes wrong. Chicago residents can count on Premium Appliance Repair for washer, dryer, refrigerator, oven, range, garbage disposal, cook top and dishwasher in-home repair. Consumers can expect:



- Free service calls with all repairs

- 1 year warranty on parts

- Most appliances repaired the very same day

- Factory trained, licensed technicians

- Over 20 years of dependable experience

- Flexible scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles

- Guaranteed satisfaction



Premium Appliance Repair is a reputable and trustworthy company with friendly staff who are happy to answer all of your questions. Their technicians are factory trained and experienced. They repair most major makes and models. Premium Appliance Repair is committed to maintaining the impressive reputation they've earned. A list of testimonials from satisfied customers is proudly displayed on the company website. Several cost-saving coupons are also available.



For more information please contact Premium Appliance Repair at the following:

Phone: (708) 435-9899

Email: info@premiumappliancerepair.com

Website: http://premiumappliancerepair.com/