Premium Brands to Boost Indian Cosmetic Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Over the past few years, Indian cosmetic industry has been witnessing a steady growth. Increasing consumer awareness due to the efforts of mass media and affordability due to the rising disposable income are the two most prominent key growth drivers of the Indian cosmetic industry. Media has also played a quite significant role in the growth of the industry. All these factors have boosted the cosmetic sales, especially the premium cosmetic market. According to “Indian Cosmetic Sector Forecast to 2015”, the premium cosmetic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2011-2015.



There is a clear market trend that exhibits consumers shifting their attention towards sophisticated cosmetic products. Youth generally looks for skin care and hair care products, whereas the older generation has more specific requirements for cosmetic products. Sensing the growth in this segment, many big players including Lakme, L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, etc have recently launched various products under this segment. Various international players have also forayed the Indian market. However, they presently have limited accessibility and are confined primarily to the upscale department stores of Metro, Tier-I & Tier-II cities.



The report, authored to comprehensively evaluate Indian cosmetics market, provides current market analysis and future outlook of the market. The forecast of total cosmetics market, along with its segment is provided till 2015. Various prevalent trends have also been studied by the experts to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics. A section also includes information about competitive landscapes along with their business activities to provide clients with an intricate picture of the present scenario pertinent to any decision making process. In this way, the report depicts the most unbiased picture of the Indian cosmetics market that will prove vital for clients and help them take sound investment decisions.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM388.htm



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