Premium E-Cig Coupon for 10% off Announced by E-Cig Ready

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Premium electronic cigarettes now has a 10% off coupon for their product. Premium is one of the most well known of the electronic cigarette companies, offering a complete line of e-cigs, starter kits and flavor liquids. The 10% off Premium e-cig coupon is designed to help customers purchase Premium e-cig products, most notably the starter kits.



The Premium e-cig or cartomizer has the look, size and overall appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, there is no tobacco and no carcinogens present in this product, making it allowed to be operated in public places. The Premium cartomizer consists of a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Premium cartomizer, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is pulled into the lungs. The Premium e-cig is designed to be totally different alternative to tobacco cigarettes and the levels of nicotine can be adjusted so that smokers can lower their intake.



The 10% premium e cigarette coupon also comes with a brief, published review of the Premium product, including the starter kits which generally consist of a selection of cartomizers and flavor liquids, rechargeable battery and recharging unit. The review covers the basics of the product, how it is used and its overall performance. The Premium is one of the more respected e-cigs on the market today and the 10% off coupon is valid for all of its products. For more information about the 10% off Premium ecig coupon , visit E-CIG Ready.



Jennifer Laughlin

E-CIG READY

Hollywood, CA

contact@ecigready.com

http://ecigready.com/