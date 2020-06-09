Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- With respect to geographical expansion, North America premium electric motorcycle market size will register notable gains owing to favorable initiatives undertaken by the government authorities to control the increasing levels of pollution across the region. The U.S. government is focusing on establishing an increased number of charging stations to boost the production of electric motorcycles in the country.



The advent of lithium-ion (Li-ion) is said to have redefined premium electric motorcycle market trend. Palpable traction towards Li-ion batteries comes in the wake of innate characteristics of the batteries to bolster the overall performance of the vehicles by reducing maintenance requirements and ameliorating range.



Soaring concern pertaining to carbon emission has bolstered premium electric motorcycle market share as auto sector witnesses an influx of premium electric motorcycle manufacturers. Leading companies sharpening their strategies for premium bikes have been attributed to premium motorcycles' features such as maximum torque, improved speed, highest travelling range and aesthetic appeal.



With an aim to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe to control levels of carbon footprint, governments are providing subsidies to potential buyers. Sports electric motorcycles are showcasing escalating demand over the years due to their higher speed and superior efficiency.



Industry manufacturers are offering electric sport motorcycles with a maximum speed capability of more than 200 km/h, with an acceleration speed of up to 0-100 km/h in less than 3.2 seconds. The rising number of racing events held across the globe aimed at encouraging the use of electric motorcycles primarily among the youth will bolster premium electric motorcycle market outlook.



Electric motorcycle makers are upping their strategies for premium bikes as they place emphasis on offering technologically sophisticated products to spur rider's experience. Some of the state-of-the-art technologies include AI, fast charging and battery management systems. Some of the prominent companies profiled in the report are KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, Harley Davidson, Evoke Motorcycles, Arc Vehicle Ltd, Zero Motorcycles, and Hadin Motorcycles, Emflux Motors and Lightening Motorcycles, among several others.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 5. Premium Electric Motorcycle Market, By Battery Capacity (Revenue & Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by battery capacity

5.2. Below 10 kWh

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. 10 – 15 kWh

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. 15 – 20 kWh

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Above 21 kWh

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026



