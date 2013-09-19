Premium Electronic Cigarettes and Accessories - Now Available on VaporCottage.com

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The E cigs, also widely known as the electronic cigarettes, have taken over a major chunk of the cigarette market in the present times. The steep decrease in the popularity if tobacco cigarettes is something which everyone is aware of, mainly because of the fact that it is a harmful product that must be avoided as much as possible. There are many online storefronts that are offering electronic cigarettes online for the utmost convenience of all individuals. VaporCottage.com tends to offer a wide range of e cigs along with its accessories that are unique and hard to acquire form anywhere else. Along with the electronic cigarettes, people can now also purchase starter kits, eLiquid as well as other essential accessories such as vaporizers and batteries.



Individuals are recommended to stay tuned to the updates of the site in order to acquire discounts as well as the promotional items that are offered every now and then. Price is undoubtedly an important factor when it comes to buying e cigarettes, therefore, it must be taken into thorough consideration beforehand. The prices for high end e cig brands online are rather affordable and excellent, which gives all the more reason to people for buying their cigarettes and accessories online. Moreover, the site offers a vast majority of different electronic cigarette brands and individuals can surely choose the one which they like or prefer the most.



Popular E-cigarettes online brand include Smokepass, Cannastick, Vapor King and many more. The starter kits and accessories are also available on reasonable prices. What’s more is that the exclusive online storefront offers free shipping to customers from all over the world. Upon placing any orders at the earliest convenience, all the customers are going to be entitled to a 10% discount. The free shipping feature is offered for a limited time only, thus, individuals are recommended to hurry up in order to avail it for good. Eliquid is essential for e cigs since they tend to allow people to have a tremendous vaping experience. VaperCottage.com also provides the most exceptional Eliquids online and on perfect prices to all the customers. The small and large (10-30ml) bottles of liquid are available for all the interested buyers. Now people can easily have their orders delivered right to their doorsteps within 2-5 working days, therefore, the opportunity really must not be missed out. In case of any returns, individuals must know that the returning period only lasts for 30 day from the date of purchase.



For more information, please visit http://www.vaporcottage.com/



Media Contact

Penn Mason

Nashville TN

info@vaporcottage.com