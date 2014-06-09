Premium Garcinia Cambogia Extract Supplements the Only Natural, Safe and Effective Weight Loss Aid

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia Premium supplements such as the Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600 are making an appearance worldwide due to their proven weight loss benefits and after being featured on TV on the popular health show hosted by Dr. Oz. The miraculous weight loss plant, its extract and supplement made from the extract have been in the limelight. Garcinia Cambogia extract supplements when complemented with healthy diets and regular exercise have the capability to burn fat faster and more effectively.



As a weight loss booster Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600 has managed to over shadow its competitors due to the high concentrations of HCA. With 60% of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA), Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600 has been unarguably the heavy weight champion of weight loss supplements currently available on Amazon and other online stores. The supplement boasts the highest amount of Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract per Capsule that is 1,600mg per serving (800mg/cap) with ULTRA HIGH 60% HCA concentration.



The miracle fruit of Garcinia Cambogia is a small pumpkin shaped fruit that originally comes from Southeast Asia where it has been used in cooking for centuries due to its sour flavor. The premium garcinia cambogia used in Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600 is from the rind of the fruit which contains high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is the primary active compound that assists weight loss.



The capsules have been made under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness. HCA plays the key weight loss role in the extract, it works by blocking the enzymes which are responsible for converting unused energy into fatty deposits thus preventing the formation of these fatty deposits. This prompts the body to burn the stored fat cells for energy. Pure garcinia cambogia extract is also a known appetite suppressant that reduces the urge to consume calories. It works by increasing Serotonin levels which reduces cravings thus reducing calorie intake by 25%. It also promotes better mood and sleep.



Garcinia cambogia extract reviews verify the claims made by the supplement like the positive review Mikka shared:



“I LOVE this product! After watching Dr. Oz discuss the benefits of Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss I knew I had to give it a try. Unfortunately there are many imitators out there who try to come across as selling the `real deal' only to find out you were ripped off. After researching BioGanix and their product line I decided to test their product. I'm very glad I did! Not only did I lose weight, I noticed a drastic change in my appetite (from buffet to salad and fruit), my energy increased, and a positive change in my mood - really feel happier and healthier in general.”



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe pure garcinia cambogia extract supplements. BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600 is currently on offer for an exclusive reduced price for a limited time only. People must hurry and avail the offer on: http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-PREMIUM-HIGHEST/dp/B00EZWPSQA



To learn more about BioGanix visit their website: http://bioganix.com



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BioGanix

10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. # 15634

Houston, TX 77043

USA

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