Premium Garcinia Cambogia Review - Exotic Fruit Extract Boosts Weight Loss

Premium Garcinia Cambogia review suggests that it comes from the extract of an exotic fruit found in South East Asia, especially in India as well as Indonesia. The fruit is also called the Malabar Tamarind in the local cities of India. Villagers used the fruit, in its pumpkin shape as a vegetable, in chutneys and for making pickled salads. The fruit contains a high concentration of HCA or Hydroxychloric acid. The Garcinia Cambogia is a bright orange round fruit with bright colored flowers. It is distinguished by the color of its outer layer, and the concentrated HCA extract comes from its rind. A very close species to the citrus family, the fruit is also high in vitamin C.



The studies that have been carried out with regard to the use of Garcinia Cambogia extract against weight loss are not too many but the evidence clearly points weight loss enthusiasts in the right direction. According to the study carried out in University of Bangalore, a group of 100 overweight people whose BMI or body mass index more than 25 were kept on a high fat diet with little to no exercise involved. Half of the group was given the Garcinia extract containing HCA while the remaining half of the group was given a placebo.



After a period of 4 weeks, the group that had taken the Garcinia extract showed an average of 3 pounds greater loss in weight as compared to the weight loss result of the group taking the placebo. Also, the study showed that exercise and a low fat high protein diet enhanced the effects of the Garcinia extract.



