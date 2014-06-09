Premium Garcinia Extract from a Southeastern Small Pumpkin-Shaped Fruit Hailed as Holy Grail of Weight Loss

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia, a small pumpkin-shaped fruit that has been used in South East Asian cooking for centuries and is a native plant that grows locally has been in the limelight for its weight loss properties. Its extract from the rind of the fruit contains high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is the primary active compound that assists weight loss. Garcinia Cambogia had a great surge in popularity after being dubbed as “the Holy Grail of Weight Loss” by a celebrity doctor on his popular TV talk show.



In cooking Garcinia Cambogia has been generally used for its sour flavor and users of the extract have reported feeling of fullness and reduced food cravings after the consumption of it. In the western world Premium Garcinia Extract is making an appearance in weight loss supplements. Supplements such as the Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL are now deemed as the most effective Garcinia Cambogia extract capsules according to research and customer reviews.



With 60% of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) in each Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600mg XL pill, its performance as a weight loss aid has been unmatched by other similar products. Therefore, it is deemed to be the best Garcinia Cambogia Extract weight loss supplement Amazon has to offer.



In the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism Journal, scientists used premium garcinia cambogia extract with 60% HCA to study its weight loss effects. Their findings show that garcinia cambogia 60 hca causes significant weight loss, lowers food intake and body weight gain as well as having a positive effect on factors such as cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, triglycerides and serum leptin levels. The triple action does not only support weight loss, it prevents weight gain while suppressing appetite naturally.



The said supplement is manufactured under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness and have no fillers, binders, stimulants or any other added ingredients making them both safe and effective. Yet it is imperative to choose the right brand of weight loss supplement to ensure you are getting a high-quality product that works and is effective.



Staying away from the synthetic Garcinia Cambogia Extract in supplements is also advised. People who have decided to use a Garcinia Cambogia Extract such as Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL have reported great results. And it is also recommended to complement the regular use of the supplement with a healthy diet and regular exercise to reap maximum benefits.



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe pure Garcinia Cambogia fitness supplements. Bioganix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Premium 1600mg XL is currently on offer for an exclusive reduced price for a limited time only.



People should hurry and avail the offer on: http://www.amazon.com/BioganixTM-Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-Capsules/dp/B00GAXIX0U. To learn more about BioGanix visit their website: http://bioganix.com



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