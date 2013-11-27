Premium Horse Safari Experience - Now Offered in Africa

Gauteng, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- South Africa is widely known for its exquisite wild-life, which is why it is now being used in order to entertain people by all means. There is surely nothing better than the stimulating wide-life of Africa since it tends to become one of the most exclusive and remarkable experiences in people’s lives. Horse safaris have recently gained a massive amount of attention from countless people worldwide because of the fact that it is equally as exciting as the elephant safaris that are conducted all over in the African wild areas.



The African horse safaris are provided for individuals as well as groups, therefore, people can choose according to whatever suits them best. Moreover, it stands undisputed as the best way for all those individuals who have an immense love and passion for exploring wild life. Not only is this an affordable and easy to attain option, but it is also quite benefitting since it arrives with many other things such as camping and trailing. The horses are in-bred and prove to be excellent rides for the entire ride. What’s more is that their conditioning is impeccable, which gives all the more reason to individuals for opting this form of safari in the long run. People who are rather afraid of horses are advised to not worry since the horses are described to have a loving and tolerant nature.



The main form of entertainment basically lies in the African horse trails that are not only exceptionally exciting but also the complete fun package for all those who are looking for adventures. The trails include areas such as river beds, rocky outcrops, scenic terrain and much more. Animals such as giraffe, zebra, antelope, impala and many more are known to be seen during the entire length of the exclusive horse trails. Threats such as lions, tigers and cheetah’s are clearly avoided for the utmost convenience and comfort of the clients. The rates of the different trailing packages vary according to the hours spent. The main packages include half hour family rides, one hour horse safari, two hour horse safari and lastly, half day horse safari along with breakfast in the morning.



Often, individuals are likely to face pure wild animals such as rhinos and elephants during the horse trails; therefore, an experience so thrilling and eventful really must not be missed out since it surely counts as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for all the African wild-life wild life lovers worldwide.



For more information, please visit http://www.africahorsesafaris.com/



Media Contact: media@primewebdesign.co.za