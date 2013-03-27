Premium Hosting for the Cost of a Postage Stamp - New 99p Web Hosting Service

Bedfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Design Web, a provider of web hosting services, launches its 99p hosting plan. In line with the companies ethos to provide affordable web hosting services, the new 99p web hosting plan, is of particular use to individuals and small businesses, or those looking to host their own blog or e-commerce web site.



The new 99p web hosting plan provides 1GB of web space and a massive 10GB of monthly bandwidth. A powerful control panel similar to cPanel is provided for the customer to manage their hosting account, including email, FTP, MySQL and of course, Design Webs’ famous one click install open source applications. Additionally, this affordable web hosting service allows for 50 FTP accounts, 50 sub domains, 50 email mailing lists and 50 autoresponders. Unlike many competitors’ web hosting accounts, Design Web allows unlimited email mailboxes.



The new hosting plan is perfect for individuals wanting to host their own blog. Wordpress, Drupal, Joomla and other blog and content management systems are provided via a one click install process. This allows for novices and start-ups alike to benefit from the latest web hosting technology. Businesses benefit from being able to host professional and reliable websites, including e-commerce, web directories, photo blogging and other open source web applications.



To sign up for this great visit customers will need to visit www.designwebuk.net and select their required hosting plan. The customer will be directed to Design Webs’ customer web control panel to create an account. Once the account is active the customer should select order web hosting from the main menu and follow the on-screen instructions.



Design Web provide 24/7/365 support from the United Kingdom where it’s hosting infrastructure is located within a premier data centre, ensuring security, reliability and resilience. Design Web offer all its customers 30 day money back guarantee, and commit to delivering a 99.9% service level agreement in respect of website accessibility.



About Design Web Limited

Design Web Limited is a UK provider of global web hosting services to individuals and businesses. Design Web specialise in providing low cost premium web hosting for the benefit of all.



Media Contact:

Duncan Barua, Design Web Limited

support@applicationwebhosting.co.uk

Sandy, Bedfordshire, UK

www.designwebuk.net