Premium Nail Polish Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Premium Nail Polish market to witness a CAGR of 8.28% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Premium Nail Polish Market Breakdown by Application (Personal Care, Commercial) by Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Gel) by Shades (Glitter, Crème, Lustre, Frost, Mattte, Others) by Sales channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Premium Nail Polish market size is estimated to increase by USD 609.13 Million at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 995.22 Million.



Definition:

According to the survey, premium nail polish is classified as nail paint with a price range of USD 10-USD 25. Nail polish that costs more than USD 26 is called luxury nail lacquer, whereas nail polish that costs less than USD 10 is considered basic nail polish. Furthermore, increased awareness of healthy nails and nail care is one of the most significant market drivers, driven by rising consumer spending on nail care across commercial and self-care applications. Premium nail polish also comes in a variety of colours that give the nails a sumptuous aesthetic that is only available with high-end nail paints. This is another important reason why individuals in various countries prefer quality nail polish. Furthermore, the growing social media impact among young and old people is driving the adoption of high-quality nail polish.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Premium Nail Polish Market: Base Coat, Top Coat, Gel



Key Applications/end-users of Premium Nail Polish Market: Personal Care, Commercial



Market Trends:

One of the primary industry trends driving market expansion is the increased demand for nail art throughout the world, which is being driven by rising beauty consciousness among people. Social media has played a significant influence in increasing the popularity of nail art in many locations. Furthermore, the expanding nail salon sector is influencing demand for nail art in many locations. Another key market trend is the increased usage of organic and natural material-based premium nail polish products due to an increase in allergic responses and other forms of health problems caused by basic nail polish content that is truly hazardous in nature.



Market Drivers:

One of the primary elements assisting the expansion of the premium nail polish market is the healthy growth of the nail care sector worldwide. Another key element driving global demand for nail care products is the growing awareness of the need of keeping healthy nails. Furthermore, the growing working female population throughout the world is fueling the trend of self-grooming, which is also driving demand for the premium nail polish market internationally. Furthermore, rising awareness of DIY cosmetic products is propelling the premium nail polish market forward. Additionally, increased expenditure on beauty care products in various nations is helping market expansion. Furthermore, the expanding fashion industry is driving need for premium-class nail care products, which is being driven by the media & entertainment business and the corporate sector, which is driving demand for self-grooming among various corporate personnel.



Market Opportunities:

During the projected period, the growing number of nail salons in various nations is likely to provide new market possibilities for industry vendors. For example, in China, the number of nail salons surpassed 270,000 in 2018 and continues to rise, which is likely to increase demand for nail art and, as a result, drive the premium nail polish market internationally. According to the report, another important aspect that will offer large chances throughout the projected period is the rapid transition of vendors from traditional harmful nail paints to the manufacture of organic & natural material-based nail polishes. In addition, vendor activities such as social media influence and celebrity endorsements are some of the growing drivers likely to drive the market in the near future.



Market Restraints:

Market Challenges:

Coty, Chanel, American International Industries, Dior, Nails Inc, Essie, INGLOT, Shiseido Company, Limited, Jinsoon, Revlon., Lippmann Enterprises, LLC, Christian Louboutin, AZATURE, Tenoverten, Others



