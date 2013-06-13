Premium Postcards on Sale at Popular Online Printer 4OVER4.COM

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Popular NYC online printer 4OVER4.COM is excited to announce a sale on their wide selection of postcards. Postcards have become a trendy marketing tool for small and big businesses to announce new products and services or to promote upcoming sales events. 4OVER4.COM offers postcards in eight different styles from the standard to die cut to mini as well as 3D lenticular, just to name a few. Their most popular styles, mini postcards, oversized postcards and traditional postcards are currently on sale.



A 4OVER4.COM staffer states that postcards have become increasingly popular with the average consumer. Postcards are currently being used as birth announcements, save the date reminders, party invitations and custom greeting cards. 4OVER4.COM has been in the custom printing business for years and specializes in invitation envelopes, custom canvas prints, business cards and personalized photo mugs. Their current selection of postcards on promotion is available in custom sizes and come in a large variety of paper stock. 4OVER4.COM also offers customers many choices when customizing their postcards, from full color on both front and back to full color on front and a blank back for writing personal messages and greetings.



“Postcards are a popular tool with businesses because they offer just the right amount of space to get their message across to the consumer in a concise and entertaining way. It’s no wonder that they have become trendy with people announcing their personal triumphs. We hope are current promotional discount on postcards helps our customers save some money while getting their message across,” says 4OVER4.COM principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



4OVER4.COM offers custom printed postcards with low minimums and fast turnaround times. Get your message out in style and save big with their current promotional discount. Whether you are a business mailing coupons or a mom sending out birthday invitations, 4OVER4.COM has the right postcard for your individual needs.



For more information on postcards, call customer support at (718) 932-2700 or email support@4over4.com. To view a list of their entire printing services such as cheap envelopes visit www.4over4.com.



About 4OVER4.COM

New York based online printing company 4over4.com has been serving clients nationally since it opened its doors in 1999. They are a dedicated green printing company that supports sustainable environmental renewal through their responsible printing practices. 4OVER4.COM evolves with advances in technology to bring their customers the latest printing products and achieve exceptional results. They are a leader in online printing with thousands of customers because they are passionate about delivering superior quality printing services and have a staff of knowledgeable and committed professionals that go above and beyond to provide unmatched customer support.