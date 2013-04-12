PremiumBongs.com Offers Launches Price Match Guarantee on All Glass Bongs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Online shopping is changing the way people shop for virtually anything. Thanks to the internet, it’s incredibly easy to find a wide selection of reasonably-priced merchandise no matter what customers are shopping for online.



PremiumBongs.com is one retail website that aims to change the way people think about the smoking and smoking accessories industry. At PremiumBongs.com, visitors will find a wide range of bongs for sale. The website offers a selection of roor bongs, illadelph bongs EHLE bongs, glass bongs, and more.



As a spokesperson for PremiumBongs.com explained, the goal of the website is to offer visitors a wide selection of premium bongs at reasonable prices:



“We want our website to be the first and only place people shop for bongs online. We have a wide selection of different types of bongs for sale, and those who shop around to other websites and local head shops will realize just how reasonable our prices can be. Since we’re not restricted by the confines of a small head shop retail space, we can also afford to stock dozens of different styles, shapes, and brands of bongs.”



At the homepage of PremiumBongs.com, visitors will discover a list of reasons why purchasing a bong from an online store is better than purchasing one from a head shop.



Safety is the first advantage. Specifically, head shops in the United States are tightly monitored by police officers, and those who walk outside the shop after purchasing a bong are just “asking for trouble”, according to PremiumBongs.com.



Meanwhile, the other two advantages are low prices and a more varied selection, both of which are key ways in which PremiumBongs.com aims to win over consumers.



Once visitors are ready to purchase a bong, they can do so by clicking on links found throughout the PremiumBongs.com website. PremiumBongs.com links to affiliated online head shops that offer low prices and high standards of quality.



As the PremiumBongs.com spokesperson explains, all affiliated websites meet the company’s high standards of approval:



“We only link to websites that we ourselves would use. We make sure the website offers reasonable prices, exceptional levels of quality, and fair shipping costs. In short, we want to give our customers the most enjoyable possible experience when buying a bong online.”



The website recently started offering a free gift with all orders along with a price match guarantee. Same day shipping is available for all customers who order before 4:20pm. Those interested in purchasing any type of bong can get started today at PremiumBongs.com.



