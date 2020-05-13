Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Industry Size Report 2024

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market will exceed USD 7 billion by 2024; as per a new research report.



Technological advancement and several benefits associated with infant genetic testing will be major driver of the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market. Introduction of prenatal testing has led to substantial amount of increase in adoption rate of new testing technologies such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for detection of sub chromosomal abnormalities, single-gene disorders and aneuploidy in North America region. Inclination towards minimally invasive infant genetic testing along with demand for early detection of birth defects will one of the major reason for market growth.



Rising number of consanguineous relations in the developing countries of Asia and Middle East will foster growth opportunities for prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. The consanguineous relations are responsible for births of infants with defects and chromosomal abnormalities. Consequent, the increase in cases of live births diagnosed with birth defects will directly impact the growth of prenatal and new-born genetic testing market.



Increasing prevalence of birth defects among the European population is one of the major reason for rising infant mortality. The necessary government initiatives in order to conduct prenatal and new-born genetic tests to diagnose the birth defects will increase the number of infant screening programs giving rise to market growth opportunities.



However, lack of infrastructure and skilled labor in the low and middle income countries will impede the parental and newborn genetic testing market growth. Moreover, ethical issues associated with prenatal and newborn testing coupled with incidences of false test results will further hamper industry growth.



Screening technology holds majority of market share in the year 2017 owing to increasing number of screening procedures of pregnant women while delivery. The rise in awareness among the families regarding genetic birth defects and early detection of genetic disorder will augment the segment growth in the near future.



Downs Syndrome recorded largest market share in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market due to increasing in number of births diagnosed with Downs syndrome. The rise in incidences of women getting married at later stage of life is leading to increasing births with Downs Syndrome. These factors will further support the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.



Hospitals hold the majority of market share owing to increasing number of births in hospitals. Hospitals are aided by the government and provide the facilities require for the newborn screening. The increase in number of screening programs in hospitals provides significant scope for the market growth.



U.S. dominated the market in 2017 owing to ongoing technological advancements along with favorable reimbursement policies. The U.S. region had 99% of newborn screening rate and high awareness about prenatal and new-born genetic testing will be responsible for the market growth in U.S. Presence of technologically advanced and equipped manufacturing companies along with government initiatives supporting screening activities that will impel market growth.



Some of the major market players competing in global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market are Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), Berry Genomics, BGI, Biorad, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America, Natera, Qiagen, Sequenom, Trivitron Healthcare and Verinata health. The competitors are using launch of novel products with technological advancements, acquisitions and mergers as the key strategies to foresee a lucrative growth in prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. For example, In March 2018, Natera declared a partnership with QIAGEN to develop cell-free DNA assays for QIAGEN's GeneReader NGS System. These DNA assays will be developed and designed for tests, including prenatal screening, for laboratories and hospitals globally.