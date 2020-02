Prenatal Genetic Testing Market 2020-2026 Research Report :: Leading Players Are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc, Natera Inc., Abbott

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 92.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 11.89 billion in year 2018.



Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, aCGH, FISH), Screening methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}, Screening Techniques (Carrier screening, sequential screening, and maternal serum quad screening), Diseases (Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington's Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026



Few of the major competitors currently working in the dosage cups market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc (US), Natera Inc. (US) Abbott (US), Cepheid (US), ELITech Group (France), Autogenomics (US), Sequenom (US), GeneDx (US), 23andMe, Inc. (US), Ambry Genetics (US), Invitae Corporation (US), Pathway Genomics (US), Progenity, Inc. (US), and few among others.



Market Definition: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market



Prenatal testing enables us to detect the problems associated with the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is done to know the birth defects such as Down syndrome, Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18 and others that are associated with genetic disorder of an unborn child before birth or during pregnancy.



According to World Health Organization, about 2%-5% of all live births, account for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.



Market Drivers





- Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases such as down syndrome, edward syndrome and patau syndrome and rising awareness among population.



- Rising demand for prenatal testing for identifying genetic abnormalities.



- Increasing approaches for novel diagnostic techniques and tools.





Market Restraints





- High test costs make it unaffordable for the middle class people.



- High skilled professionals are required.





Segmentation: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market



By Technology





- Diagnostics Methods





- PCR



- aCGH



- FISH









- Screening Techniques





- Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests



- Maternal Serum Screening











By Screening Techniques





- Carrier screening



- Sequential screening



- Maternal serum quad screening





By End Users





- Hospitals



- Clinics



- Diagnostic centers





By Diseases





- Alzheimer's Disease



- Cancer



- Cystic Fibrosis



- Sickle Cell Anemia



- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy



- Thalassemia



- Huntington's Disease



- Rare Diseases



- Other Diseases





By Geography





- North America





- US



- Canada



- Mexico









- South America





- Brazil



- Argentina



- Rest of South America









- Europe





- Germany



- France



- United Kingdom



- Italy



- Spain



- Russia



- Turkey



- Belgium



- Netherlands



- Switzerland



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- South Korea



- India



- Australia



- Singapore



- Thailand



- Malaysia



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia Pacific









- Middle East & Africa





- South Africa



- Egypt



- Saudi Arabia



- United Arab Emirates



- Israel



- Rest of Middle East & Africa











Key Developments in the Market:





- On 7thNovember 2017, Progenity announced Closing of $125 Million Financing for Prenatal-Women's Health Genetics and Gastrointestinal/Inflammatory Bowel Disease Precision Medicine. The financing was led by a fund managed by an existing investor, Athyrium Capital Management.



- On 30thApril, 2019, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, announced that it has amended its IVD Test Development and Component Supply Agreement with Illumina, Inc. (Illumina). It will help company to grow in the market.





Competitive Analysis: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market



Global prenatal genetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prenatal genetic testing for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global prenatal genetic testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





