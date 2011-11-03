Prenatal Massage Now Offered Through Las Vegas Mobile Massage

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- The anticipation of having a baby is joyful, but being pregnant isn’t always easy since a woman’s body is going through so many changes. But according to Luisa Griffin, owner of Las Vegas Mobile Massage -- a massage always helps. Griffin is a former nurse turned licensed massage therapist, who has been providing prenatal massage services in Las Vegas since 2004.



“I work mainly with women in various stages of life and work,” explained Griffin. I get performers from the area, tourists, bridal parties and pregnant women who simply need some time to unwind from the stresses of everyday life. Mobile massage services haven’t always been seen in a positive light. I’m out to prove that it can be a great experience when you carefully choose a massage service. That’s one of the main reasons why we have so many repeat clients. They feel safe with me because I’m a woman who predominantly works with women.”



Clients interested in a prenatal massage may take advantage of Las Vegas Mobile Massage at-home service or they can go to Griffin’s location. Prices are slightly more for the mobile service and they accept cash only for appointments. Massage appointments can be booked seven days a week from 9AM to 9PM.



To learn more about getting a prenatal massage in Las Vegas, visit Griffin’s Las Vegas Mobile Massage website at (http://www.lasvegasmobilemassage.com) or call (702) 518-8737.



About Las Vegas Mobile Massage:

Las Vegas Mobile Massage has been providing English and Spanish speaking massage services to locals and visitors to the Las Vegas area since 2004. They do everything from pre natal to Swedish to deep tissue massage. And although the name says ‘mobile’ they also accept clients at their location. The service is run by licensed massage therapist, and former nurse, Luisa Griffin.