Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted period, the global Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing chance of chromosome defects with rising maternal age. Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period. Besides, the rising enhancement in reimbursement scenario in prenatal testing is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Prenatal Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/371



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Prenatal Testing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Prenatal Testing industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Prenatal Testing market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Prenatal Testing industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Prenatal Testing industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Prenatal Testing industry?



This report on the global Prenatal Testing Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Prenatal Testing market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Prenatal Testing market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Prenatal Testing industry to give an overall analysis.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Prenatal Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/371



Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Blueprint Genetics Oy acquired by Quest Diagnostics. The incorporation of Blueprint Genetics will extend and improve the genetic Quest Value Proposition, providing its accelerated development agenda.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the ultrasound segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.2%. Ultrasound prenatal testing is a more secure and pain-free procedure that uses sound waves to generate images that show the infant's condition and position.

The largest market will be held by the non-invasive segment during the forecasted timeframe. The benefit of non-invasive testing is lessened pain, shorter clinical stays, low chance of infection, quick healing, and limited blood loss.

It is expected that the diagnostic center segment will lead the market. The development is due to forces such as initiatives to provide accurate and effective paternity tests and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Due to the increased expenditure on medical services, the demand for invasive and non-invasive diagnosis, and raising genetic syndrome occurrence, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecasted period.

Key participants include Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood or Saliva

Urine

Ultrasound

Amniocentesis

Chorionic villus sampling

Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive

Non-Invasive



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microdeletions Symptoms

Trisomy

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prenatal Testing Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Prenatal Testing Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Prenatal Testing Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Prenatal Testing Market Regional Outlook

Continued…