Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted period, the global Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing chance of chromosome defects with rising maternal age. Per year about 10.0% to 15.0% of clinically reported pregnancies end in miscarriage, and chromosome defects are found in around 50.0 %. In addition, increasing awareness of the advantages of enhanced testing procedures is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecasted period.



Key participants include Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test-type, application, end-use, and region:



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood or Saliva

Urine

Ultrasound

Amniocentesis

Chorionic villus sampling

Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive

Non-Invasive



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microdeletions Symptoms

Trisomy

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Prenatal Testing market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increased chance of chromosome defects with increased maternal age



4.2.2.2. Growing awareness in developing countries of prenatal testing



4.2.2.3. The growing awareness of the benefits of advanced testing procedures



4.2.2.4. The rising incidence of miscarriage



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High costs testing



4.2.3.2. Lack of experts



4.2.3.3. The dearth of the advanced healthcare facility in emerging and underdeveloped nations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Prenatal Testing Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Blood or Saliva



5.1.2. Urine



5.1.3. Ultrasound



5.1.4. Amniocentesis



5.1.5. Chorionic villus sampling



5.1.6. Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling



Chapter 6. Prenatal Testing Market By Test Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Test Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Invasive



6.1.2. Non-Invasive



Chapter 7. Prenatal Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Micro deletions Symptoms



7.1.2. Trisomy



7.1.3. Others



Continue…!



