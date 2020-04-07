Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Growing nutraceutical industry, rising consumer awareness related to balanced nutrition for pregnant women and healthy growth of the fetus, is expected to spur prenatal vitamin ingredients market demand. Prenatal supplements contain wide range of ingredients including vitamins, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and EPA/ DHA which helps cover nutritional gaps in pregnant women's diet. Rise in birth defect incidents across the globe is projected to have positive impact on the market growth.

Tablets accounted for over 35% of the total prenatal vitamin ingredients market share in 2018 owing to well established technologies used for their production achieving economies of scale. These are widely adopted across the consumers worldwide owing to traditional nature of the product forms indicates high product penetration. However, increasing innovation in development of new product forms such as gummies and softgels which are easy to consume are expected to witness highest growth over the projected timeframe.

Company Profiles

- New Chapter, Inc.

- Biotics Research Corporation

- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

- Garden of Life

- Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TLCC)

- MegaFood

- Rainbow Light®

- Zahler

- Pharmavite

- Deva Nutrition

- Matsun Nutrition

Prenatal vitamin ingredients market is highly fragmented with large number of market players offering wide range of competitive products operating across the globe. Garden Of Life, Church & Dwight, MegaFood, Country Life, New Chapter, Rainbow Light Nutritional Sytems, Biotics Research Corporation are among the major market players accounting for significant market share.

Development of brain and neural architecture is the primary function of prenatal vitamins as brain is the most important organ of the human body. It is hard to get all the crucial nutrients from diet alone, hence prenatal vitamins help in establishing nutrient balance, providing essential nutrition for fetal brain development.



Prenatal Vitamin Ingredients Market, By Form

- Capsule

- Powder

- Tablet

- Liquid

- Gummies

- Softgel

Prenatal Vitamin Ingredients Market, By Function

- Neural & Brain Development

- Gut Health

- Bone Health

- Nutrition

- Weight Management

- Others



These products comprise of various antioxidants that protect fetal brain tissues against damage and aid in efficient utilization and optimal absorption of vitamins. Owing to the presence of pure micronutrients these vitamins compensate for any nutritional deficits in the mother's diet during pregnancy. These supplements encourage the healthy development of the baby's brain, nervous system, and body, which in turn, drives prenatal vitamin ingredients market outlook.



Child health and safety have lately become the key focus domains of expecting parents due to rising instances of stillbirths, birth defects, congenital disorders, and premature births. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, every 4 ½ minutes a baby with a birth defect is born, totaling to approximately 120,000 babies with birth defects in a year.

Initiatives and programs offered by healthcare organizations & governments across the globe aimed at educating people about the importance of prenatal care, will further strengthen prenatal vitamin ingredients market outlook. For instance, a healthcare organization in New York has introduced Neonatal Comfort Care program which provides perinatal hospice care to babies with life-limiting conditions, during, before, and after birth, and offers emotional and medical support to the parents.



Increasing awareness about the abnormalities among newborn babies has augmented the growth prospects for high quality, vitamin rich supplements which supply essential nutrients and aid in optimal fetal development and growth. Growing number of brands catering to pregnancy nutrition in the local and international markets has also positively transformed prenatal vitamin ingredients industry outlook over the last decade.



In addition to this, prenatal vitamin ingredients are also useful in enhancing nutritional status prior to conception, as the neural tube, which becomes the baby's spinal cord and brain, develops in the first month of pregnancy. However, prenatal vitamins are an accompaniment for a healthy diet and not a replacement for good nutrition. Prenatal vitamins cannot inevitably meet hundred percent of the mineral and vitamin requirements.

According to the 2016 report on Timing and Adequacy of Prenatal Care in the United States, more than 3 out of 4 women (approximately 77.1%) initiated prenatal care in the first trimester of their pregnancy, in the year 2016. Positive outlook towards pregnancy nutrition in key economies will certainly stimulate prenatal vitamin ingredients market size in the future.