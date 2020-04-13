Prepaid Card Market 2019-2024 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Prepaid card is a payment card where funds are connected directly to a card without being linked to a bank account. Prepaid cards are available to everyone, regardless of credit rating, income, or whether someone holds a bank account. These cards are a substitute to a traditional bank accounts, and are a new way of managing money. These cards are widely used in retailer stores, e-commerce, and others. These were primarily introduced to cater to the unbanked population and individuals with limited access to bank services.



The global Prepaid Card Market Size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



The global prepaid cards market is driven by factors such as increase in awareness and ease-of-access, large number of Internet users, boom in E-commerce industry, and growth in demand for cash alternatives. These factors have increased their adoption in in corporate institutions, government, financial Institutions, & others. Therefore, the global prepaid card market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future, owing to easy accessibility and flexibility. However, lack of security hampers the Prepaid Card Market Growth. Furthermore, emergence of new applications and growth of unbanked and underbanked population are expected to provide lucrative prepaid card market opportunity.



Segment by Key players:

- Visa

- MasterCard

- UnionPay

- American Express

- JCB

- Discover



Segment by Type:

- Open-loop Prepaid Card

- Closed-loop Prepaid Card

- Reloadable Prepaid Card

- Payroll Card

- Government Benefit Card



Segment by Application:

- Personal

- Enterprise

- Government

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Prepaid Card Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Prepaid Card Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Prepaid Card Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Prepaid Card Market Forecast

4.5.1. Prepaid Card Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Prepaid Card Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Prepaid Card Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Prepaid Card Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Prepaid Card Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Prepaid Card Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Prepaid Card Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Prepaid Card Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Prepaid Card Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Prepaid Card Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Prepaid Card Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Prepaid Card Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



