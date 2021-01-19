Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Prepaid Card Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Prepaid Card Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Prepaid Card Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the global Prepaid Card market include: Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Walmart, Bank of America, Apple, Wells Fargo, Paypal, West Union, Kaiku, AccountNow, NetSpend, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon



Prepaid card is issued by financial institutions and it has been secured with a prepayment. These cards are used by various customer segments for many applications such as gifting, payroll processing, consumer transit and other. Amid growing digitization fueled by millennial inclination towards digital payment, the prepaid card market is growing. Various companies are coming up with out of the box ideas to promote their respective card brands with customer bargaining power is at all time high in the very market.



Prepaid Card Market Study by Type (Single-purpose Prepaid Card, Multi-purpose Prepaid Card), Application (General-Purpose Re-loadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card, Others), Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, Others)



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Cash Alternative Amid Growing Digitization

- Availability of Prepaid-based Remittance Feature

Market Trends

- Growing Adoption Among Millennial

- Rising Focus on Safety and Preventing Cyber Crime

Market Challenges

- Low Penetration of Digitization in Rural Areas

- Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries

Market Restraints

- Prone to Fraudulent Attacks

- Popularity of Other Digital Payment Methods



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



