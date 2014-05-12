New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Prepaid card Market Size and Forecast in the Netherlands to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Prepaid card Market Size and Forecast in the Netherlands to 2018: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the prepaid card market in the Netherlands. It provides insights into the market size and growth potentials of Netherlands cards and payment industry for the following categories by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume:
- Overall Card Industry Size and Forecast
- Prepaid card Category Size and Forecast
Report Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of prepaid card industry in the Netherlands
- It provides current values for prepaid card for 2013 and forecast figures for 2018
- It provides break-up of the prepaid card market by transaction volume and transaction value
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the prepaid card market in the Netherlands.
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