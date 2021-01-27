Prepaid Card Market Size, Share, Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- A prepaid card is an alternative card for banking, permitting consumers to spend money, with the amount limit loaded on the card. Prepaid cards are similar to a debit card and is widely used in purchasing consumer goods, paying several online bills, shopping, and gas bills. These prepaid cards are mainly the GPR (general purpose reloadable) cards issued for the people who do not hold any banking account or cannot afford the minimum balance amount required for maintaining the account. Prepaid cards work with open and closed-loop networks. The global market for prepaid cards has been expected to generate an outstanding valuation during the forecast era.



Companies engaged in the Prepaid Card industry:



Visa

MasterCard

UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

Walmart

Bank of America

Apple Inc

Wells Fargo

Paypal

West Union

Kaiku

AccountNow

NetSpend

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon



Market Drivers

Soaring demand for cash alternatives and the increasing availability of energy-efficient and affordable prepaid cards are majorly fueling the growth of the industry. Additionally, fast developments in the industry of e-commerce and the growing adoption of prepaid cards due to the facility of adding funds via multiple avenues are further encouraging the market's expansion. Moreover, the rising acceptance of closed-loop prepaid cards by retailers, travelers, and students is promoting the industry's growth. However, prepaid card's susceptibility to fraudulent attacks and inappropriate standardization are hindering the market's dynamic. Nonetheless, the rising underbanked population is projected to propel the growth momentum in the industry.



Product Outlook:



Open-loop Prepaid Card

Closed-loop Prepaid Card

Reloadable Prepaid Card

Payroll Card

Government Benefit Card



Application Range:



Personal

Enterprise

Government

Others



Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the market and is predicted to retain its superiority over the projected era. Increasing prepaid card adoption by consumers and favorable regulations for prepaid cards are contributing to this regional market's growth. Asia Pacific is expected to observe the highest growth, owing to the growing number of applications in governments, retail establishments, and corporate institutions.



Table of Contents



Global Prepaid Card Market Research Report 2017



1 Prepaid Card Market Overview



1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Prepaid Card



1.2 Prepaid Card Segment by Type (Product Category)



1.2.1 Global Prepaid Card Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)



1.2.2 Global Prepaid Card Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016



1.2.3 Open-loop Prepaid Card



1.2.4 Closed-loop Prepaid Card



1.2.5 Reloadable Prepaid Card



1.2.6 Payroll Card



1.2.7 Government Benefit Card



1.3 Global Prepaid Card Segment by Application



1.3.1 Prepaid Card Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)



1.3.2 Personal



1.3.3 Enterprise



1.3.4 Government



1.3.5 Others



1.4 Global Prepaid Card Market by Region (2012-2022)



1.4.1 Global Prepaid Card Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)



Continued...



