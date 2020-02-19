Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Global Prepaid Card Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



What is Prepaid Card?

Prepaid card is issued by financial institutions and it has been secured with a prepayment. These cards are used by various customer segments for many applications such as gifting, payroll processing, consumer transit and other. Amid growing digitization fueled by millennial inclination towards digital payment, the prepaid card market is growing. Various companies are coming up with out of the box ideas to promote their respective card brands with customer bargaining power is at all time high in the very market.



Visa [United States],MasterCard [United States],UnionPay [China],American Express [United States],JCB [Japan],Walmart [United States],Bank of America [ United States],Apple [United States],Wells Fargo [United States],Paypal [United States],West Union [United States],Kaiku [United States],AccountNow [United States],NetSpend [United States],AT&T [United States],T-Mobile [United States],Verizon [United States],Edenred [French],The Bancorp Bank [United States],The Western Union Company [United States],Travelex Group Limited [United Kingdom],WEX, Inc [United States],Green Dot Corporation [United States],Blackhawk Network, Inc [United States],Caxton FX Limited [United Kingdom]



The Global Prepaid Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single-purpose Prepaid Card, Multi-purpose Prepaid Card), Application (General-Purpose Re-loadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card, Others), Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions, Others)



If you are involved in the Prepaid Card market or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date with some major players in the industry. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption Among Millennial

Rising Focus on Safety and Preventing Cyber Crime



Market Challenges:

Low Penetration of Digitization in Rural Areas

Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Cash Alternative Amid Growing Digitization

Availability of Prepaid-based Remittance Feature



Market Restraints:

Prone to Fraudulent Attacks

Popularity of Other Digital Payment Methods



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Significant Facets concerning the Report:

- Global Prepaid Card Market Summary

- Fiscal Effect on Economy

- Global Prepaid Card Market Competition

- Global Prepaid Card Market Analysis by Application

- Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

- Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

- Market Forecast

- The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Prepaid Card Market have also been included in the study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Prepaid Card Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 "Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing." Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Prepaid Card market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Prepaid Card market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Prepaid Card market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Prepaid Card Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



