Prepaid Virtual Credit Cards Can Make Online Shopping Easier

Hot Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A virtual credit card functions differently as compared to the usual credit card. Among the leading differences between the both is that the virtual card will not possess a physical type. It's generally known as a non-plastic pre-paid credit or debit card that one simply can use for specific monetary transactions. But in addition, it includes everything that one can find in a routine one as well as in their name, the expiry date of the card as well as the card number. It may be a Master Card or a visa. Yet another special characteristic of the virtual credit card is that it includes a single 16-digit virtual number which is devoted for only a single purchase.



Prepaid on-line credit cards work-like any card, even though are the on-line account-based. Such accounts are paid via net and an individual buy minimally utilizes their virtual card number as though they certainly were having routine credit cards. Mostly all people buy virtual credit card as these cards work with prepaid assets without providing any way of credit.



A prepaid virtual credit card can be used everywhere on the internet to purchase whether it's in eBay, Google, PayPal, iBill, Amazon and all the others. These also can be accustomed to pay fees at on-line colleges, and are additionally taken when investing in the booking fee for traveling purposes. Additionally, it can be utilized for common repayments and a few have totally no month-to-month fees according to the terms and policies of bank.



About instantvirtualcreditcards.com

Instantvirtualcreditcards.com offers service of premium class prepaid virtual credit card. They ensure the professional support and the lowest price. One of the important benefits of their visa virtual card is that user don’t have to be worry about revealing their personal info on the internet.



Contact Information:



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Hot Springs

State: AR

Country: USA

Contact Name: Velva J. Andress

Contact Phone: 501-622-6948

Contact Email: VelvaJAndress@teleworm.us

Complete address: 4772 Masonic Hill Road, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Website: http://www.instantvirtualcreditcards.com/