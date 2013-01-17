Prepaid365 Awards 2013 Announces Call for Prepaid Entries

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Prepaid365, the UK’s leading dedicated prepaid card portal, announced the call for entries for the 5th edition of the Prepaid365 Awards 2013 sponsored by Optimal Payments, with an entry submission deadline of 14th February, 2013.



Launched in 2009, the Prepaid365 Awards are voted solely by consumers in all categories* and generate significant interest around the UK and the globe. The awards provide prepaid stakeholders with an endorsement of their efforts through the consumers’ stamp of approval for their prepaid achievements in the last 12-18 months.



Amit Sharma, CEO and Founder of the Prepaid365 Awards commented, “Each year we are simply blown away with the response received from providers and consumers to the Prepaid365 Awards and 2012 was no different. Prepaid pundits across the globe are describing 2013 as a potential year of transition for prepaid with changing of form factor as the move from card to mobile, from contact to contactless and from physical to virtual gathers pace. The keyword across all new ideas and innovations is consumer adoption and engagement and that is what the Prepaid365 Awards represent. They represent the unequivocal voice of consumers telling the prepaid industry what works, what does not, what could work and what could not. It is surely a message worth listening to....."



The Prepaid365 Awards provide consumers the opportunity to vote for their favourite prepaid card in 20 different consumer categories in addition to 2 business categories for prepaid programme managers being voted for by Prepaid365 subject matter experts.



Over the 3 months from March to May'2013, the awards team at Prepaid365 will work in conjunction with consumers to determine the winners across the 22 categories collating consumer choices across prepaid cards and prepaid card providers across the UK and beyond.



Danny Chazonoff, Chief Operating Officer of the Diamond Sponsor Optimal Payments, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our support of the Prepaid365 Awards this year as the lead sponsor and also Social Media Sponsor. These awards represent the all-important voice of the consumer in the highly competitive prepaid market, which continues to grow rapidly throughout Europe. Innovation and differentiation are key in this industry, and these awards recognise the efforts of suppliers to deliver prepaid solutions. We are pleased to be working with the Prepaid365 team who have done so much to raise awareness of prepaid cards amongst consumers, and we look forward to the announcement of the awards.”



Philip Meyer, Managing Director at Platinum Sponsor T24 Prepaid, stated: "The Prepaid365 Awards continue to grow in stature across the globe. As a previous award winner and sponsor, T24 Prepaid is proud to be a sponsor for the second year running at the 5th edition of the Prepaid365 Awards in 2013."



Divya Sharma, Marketing and PR Director at niche prepaid marketing consultancy Emotion Associates stated: “Prepaid365 is widely recognised as the leading prepaid card portal in the UK and the leading prepaid reference and industry resource serving the needs of customers and the industry. As we announce the call for entries for the 5th edition of the Prepaid365 Awards, we are delighted to have the support of leading innovators and consumer champions in the prepaid industry such as Optimal Payments and T24 Prepaid amongst others. "



Previous winners at the Prepaid365 Awards include the who's who of the prepaid industry with Net+, T24 Black, Orange Cash, Kalixa, Virgin Money, MoneyCorp, Cashplus, Splash, Caxton FX, Creacard, Veritas, White Eagle, O2 Money, Camden Council, TSYS, Secure Trust Bank, Think Banking, Prepaid Financial Services amongst many more.



Call for Entries for the Prepaid365 Awards 2013 sponsored by Optimal Payments - http://www.optimalpayments.com/



Launched a prepaid card programme recently or performed exceptionally well over the last 12 months? Got a great card design, or innovative card feature? Let consumers be the judge. Submit your entry into the Prepaid365 Awards. Download the entry form and details below and submit your entry before the deadline on 14th February, 2013.



Word Format



PDF Format



For further detail, please refer to the Prepaid365 Awards 2013 Call for Entries brochure here - Prepaid365 Awards 2013 Call for Entries Brochure .



Remember the entry deadline is 14.02.13 and the award winners will be announced on 31.05.13. No entries accepted beyond that deadline day.



*Note: The 2 business categories are voted for by prepaid subject matter experts at Prepaid365.



If you have any questions about the Prepaid365 Awards 2013 or would like to enquire about availability of Sponsorship Options, please email Ash at ash@prepaid365.com



Please note we only have a limited number of sponsorship opportunities available and all opportunities are allocated on a first come first serve basis.



Notes to Editors



About Prepaid365 - The Prepaid Card Comparison Portal

Prepaid365 is the UK's leading prepaid card portal online to review, compare and buy prepaid credit cards representing an encyclopaedia of information on prepaid cards, providers and all things prepaid.



The annual Prepaid365 awards, launched in 2009, recognise best in class prepaid propositions and prepaid card providers voted for by consumers and Prepaid365's subject matter experts, respectively with the awards being based on various factors including application process, card design, fee structure, features, functionality, added value and feedback from customer, customer services and the prepaid industry. Visit Prepaid365 to find out more about the awards and this years' winners at http://www.prepaid365.com



Prepaid365 is a trading name of Emotion Associates Limited - UK Registration Number: 06964513



Contact Details



Company Name: Prepaid365

Email: info@prepaid365.com

Company Location: 14 Levertons Place, Hucknall, Nottingham, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.prepaid365.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/prepaid365

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Prepaid365UK

Prepaid365 Blog http://www.prepaid365.com/buzz/