pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Preparative and Process Chromatography Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $15.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growth of CROs and CMOs in pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rise in need for disposable prepacked columns.



Process chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



The preparative and process chromatography market, by type, has been segmented into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2022, the process chromatography segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to its increasing importance in chemical and biochemical industries, growing research in pharma & biotech industries, and rise in fundings for protein research.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment held the largest market share in the preparative and process chromatography market.



Based on the end user, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and research laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increased investments in R&D activities by players in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry and growing research studies.



North America dominates the global preparative and process chromatography market



Based on the region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by fundings by government in science & R&D, growing research for biopharmaceutical products, and the presence of major players. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for preparative and process chromatography procedures in the life sciences, biotechnology, and food and beverage sectors and rising demand for generic drugs are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.



Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products



Restraints:



1. High cost of instruments



Opportunities:



1. Increasing demand for mAbs



Challenge:



1. Shortage of skilled professionals



Key Market Players of Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry:



Major players in preparative and process chromatography market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:



- By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (48%), and Tier 3 (22%)

- By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (33%), and Others (39%)

- By Region: North America (21%), Europe (30%), Asia- Pacific (34%), and RoW (15%)



Recent Developments:



- In 2023, Thermo Fisher acquired MarqMetrix, a privately held developer of Raman-based spectroscopy solutions for inline measurement. The acquisition added highly complementary Raman-based inline PAT to Thermo Fisher's portfolio.

- In 2023, Waters Corporation and Sartorius collaborated to develop integrated analytical solutions for downstream biomanufacturing, expanding their joint agreement that began with upstream bioprocessing analytics.

- In 2022, Shimadzu Corporation developed the Brevis GC-2050. This new space-saving GC delivers high analytical performance in a rugged design to meet laboratory requirements.



