Prepare for Hurricane Season with Cornerstone Pros

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season in Florida. For residents, preparedness is their best defense against this force of nature. This means:



- Planning an evacuation route ahead of time.



- Taking inventory of personal property and reviewing insurance policies.



- Having necessary supplies on hand, including batteries, candles, first aid supplies, etc.



- Stocking up on nonperishable food items.



- Securing a three-day supply of drinking water.



Hurricane readiness also involves taking steps to protect homes—and Cornerstone Pros is here to help. From electrical and plumbing inspections in Tarpon Springs, FL, to AC replacements and AC repairs in Valrico, FL, homeowners can count on the Tampa Bay area's home service experts to secure the safety and comfort of their homes. Plus, Cornerstone offers Floridians the solution to power through hurricane season: a whole-home backup generator.



When a hurricane results in a power outage, it is more than an inconvenience. It's a major disruption. Without electricity, appliances and other electrical gadgets can't be used. Even worse, plumbing and HVAC systems are inoperable. During the hottest months of the year, this is a big problem. Not having AC means homes can become stifling hot—sometimes dangerously so.



With a backup generator, losing power is not a worry. Designed to operate as soon as the power goes out, this system allows individuals to regain control and safety. Plus, it protects homes from dangerous voltage fluctuations when power is restored. Learn more about the benefits of installing a whole-home backup generator here.



Committed to customer safety, Cornerstone is making backup generator installations more affordable with this special offer: free generator estimates and $150 off installation!



Start preparing for hurricane season now. To schedule an electrical home inspection, a backup generator installation or an AC replacement in Tampa, FL, or a surrounding area, contact Cornerstone online or by phone at 813.995.7558 today!



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros is the company that homeowners and businesses in Central Florida rely on for first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than top-notch service when it comes to serving customers. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer. Cornerstone takes pride in its work and insists on only the best quality.