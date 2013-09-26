Prepare for Sunday's Epic Series Final with 'Breaking Bad' Road Trip

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- With the series finale of Breaking Bad just a few heart-pounding days away, fans of the show (i.e. everyone) have been emotionally preparing for the long-awaited conclusion to Heisenberg’s story.



What better way to reminisce about Walter White’s journey from Mr. Chips to Scarface than to follow in the steps of Heisenberg on this Breaking Bad Road Trip?



About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is a tool that helps any trip become an adventure. Whether you're headed to Albuquerque on a Breaking Bad binge, or just cruising cross country for Thanksgiving, Roadtrippers' hand-picked points of interest will make sure you have the most fun along the way.



To plan an adventure, visit Roadtrippers.com!