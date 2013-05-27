Prepare for the Festival of Sant Joan in Menorca, Says Bartle Holidays

Tonbridge, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Many tourists head to Menorca each year to enjoy the beautiful beaches, excellent food and incredible scenery. However, one of the best things about Menorca, according to a leading accommodation provider, are the numerous festivals that are held on the island each year. Now, Bartle Holidays is reminding travellers about the main festival of the year that will take place in June: the Festival of Sant Joan.



In 2013, the Festival of Sant Joan will take place from June 23rd to 25th in Menorca. Villa holidays near to Ciutadella provide visitors with the ideal opportunity to enjoy the best of this festival, and Bartle Holidays claims that it is unlike anything that takes place on the island throughout the rest of the calendar year.



The atmosphere in Ciutadella, which is the main town on the island, becomes electric during the festival, and the build-up is also very exciting. Saint Joan is the patron saint of the city, and the festival is the biggest on the island as well as being the first of the main festivals to take place during the summer months leading up to September.



The festival is very ancient and has been celebrated at this time for many centuries in Menorca. Villa holidays taking place near to Ciutadella will allow visitors to enjoy a very traditional experience that will add a new dimension to any normal holiday.



There are lots of exciting events to look out for, but tourists staying in Menorca will probably enjoy the horsemen showing off their skills the most. Some of the things that the riders are capable of doing are really worth seeing, and horsemanship is taken very seriously all over Menorca. Villa holidays almost anywhere will provide tourists with the opportunity to see riders performing during festivals, but this festival is the biggest and the best, making it the best place to see them in action.



Bartle Holidays recommends booking soon for any tourists who want to experience this unique event in 2013, which will take place very shortly.



