Prepare the Office for Flu Season with Professional Cleaning Services from Minch Cleaning Services, LLC

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The average working adult spends at least eight hours in the office. That's a lot of time to be surrounded by other people who may or may not be sick. During flu season, the chances are that multiple people are sick at the same time. To protect employees' health and general productivity at work, business owners in Philadelphia, PA, should hire a professional commercial cleaning service company to disinfect their offices thoroughly.



Most employees don't remember or care to disinfect their own desk, let alone shared working spaces, after a long, hard day. However, the germs they leave behind can live on for days, swiftly multiplying and spreading to others. The last thing a business owner wants is to have a bad virus spread through the office. Hiring a professional cleaning company is the best solution to ensure that the workspace doesn't become a cesspool of germs and bacteria.



Minch has been serving local businesses for over 25 years, providing them with some of the best commercial cleaning services in the Philadelphia area. With Minch on their side, business owners don't have to worry about the cleanliness of their work building. Minch only employs professionals who are dedicated to cleaning every nook and cranny in the room, especially the places where bacteria love to hide.



Business owners who are looking for peace of mind during this flu season should contact Minch as soon as possible. Minch is happy to serve residents of Philadelphia, Bucks County, and parts of New Jersey.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.