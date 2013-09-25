Prepare Yourself Before Sentencing with the Help of a Prison Consultant

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- John Fuller is a well-known Public Speaker focused on motivating audiences with new ideas and solutions that are effective for addressing and sorting out the biggest challenges of life. John Fuller along with David Williams will speak this Thursday September 26 2013 at the Youths Services for the City of Camden in New Jersey. Camden is among the poorest and most dangerous cities in the United States. They generally speak to young students at colleges and universities about criminal behavior, alcohol and drugs. John Fuller is also a Prison Consultant striving to change the outlook of the prison consulting industry with effective and unique services. His consultations prepare a person to adjust to a new life before surrendering for imprisonment. Apart from that, this prison consultant will teach the accused how to operate and behave inside bars, in order to minimize the sentence.



The website prisoncoachspeaking.com features the testimonials of several people who have worked with John Fuller. One of them says, “I have had the privilege of knowing Mr. Fuller for many years. He is more than a Prison Coach; he is a Life Coach, who humbly serves the community hoping to make a change, some level of impact and gives hope to all who cross his path.”



A number of white collar criminals are said to have used the consultation services of John Fuller to redefine their lives. The coaching programs carried out by this public speaker enrich the audiences with knowledge and awareness for the purpose of adapting to every single change and taking advantage of new opportunities. As a prison consultant, he systematically teaches the basic principles for surviving in prison. John Fuller and his experienced team also guarantee to help and support prisoners in emerging as better human beings, after the completion of the state or federal sentence.



As the website says, “Our public speakers have extensive experience across a broad spectrum of audiences – from high schools, universities, community-based programs, halfway houses, non-profit organizations, to people-based service businesses.”



To get more information about the Prison Consultant, visit http://prisoncoachspeaking.com



About John Fuller

John Fuller is a Public Speaker and a Prison Consultant who has focused on changing the life of people, with positive attitudes, ideas and hope. John Fuller along with other eminent speakers and consultants work for the development and welfare of the people and community.



Media Contact

Prison Coach Speaking & Consulting LLC

2151 Rt 38 East Suite 1101

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Tel: 732-406-2834

John Fuller – President

Email: johnfuller18@comcast.net

URL: http://prisoncoachspeaking.com