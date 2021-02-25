New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Prepared Food Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach 12.88 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in automation, rising investments in the research and development of food processing equipment, and growing demand for productive and efficient advanced machinery are widely believed to be encouraging the industry of the prepared food equipment market. The abundant availability of ready-to-eat meals through an integrated processing and handling system gives a thrust to the world developed food equipment market. Prepared food equipment reduces the value of production. The modern trends in food production efficiency at the most minimum interval, growing automation industry, and demand for maintaining the hygiene of the food are anticipated to be accelerating the world prepared food equipment market.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

The Middleby Corporation

Marel

Buhler

Others



One of the significant constituents that are driving the growth of the global prepared food equipment market is increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat food products. In addition, this machinery helps to the smooth functioning of various phases of manufacturing, such as pre-processing, processing, and packaging of food products as well as bulk production in minimum time. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the next ten years, owing to the abovementioned characteristics of prepared food equipment. This food equipment aids in decreasing the labor cost and provides a clean process of production, which are determinants anticipated to fuel the market for global prepared food equipment.



Businesses are focusing on improvements in packaging tactics and printing the detailed description of products, etc.in order to improve the transparency of the product and boost purchases, which are anticipated to boost the income growth of the global market over the estimated period. Food companies are focusing on performance in production, processing time, and sustaining the quality of food items, which is anticipated to fuel demand for food equipment. Rising consumption on pre-packaged and ready-to-eat food commodities is an added determinant anticipated to propel the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the high cost of initial installation is one of the key factors expected to hinder development globally.



Further key findings from the prepared food equipment report suggest

Asia-Pacific segment is expected to be a rapidly growing market with a CAGR 7.5% for prepared food equipment during the forecast period. Food manufacturers are intensely focused on production efficiency, processing time, and quality, and hygiene of food products drives the need for prepared & convenience foods, subsequently driving the market for prepared food equipment. The increasing demand for packaged food prepared meals, ready to eat foods, snacks, and savory products, and meat and seafood products are expected to be fueling the expansion within the global prepared food equipment market.



Prepared food equipment is intended in such the most straightforward way that it can provide fresh and safe foods. The machine is intended with conveyors, blanchers, washers, peelers, cutters, coolers, mixers, and fillers. Prepared food equipment is additionally involved in processing, pre-processing, and packaging food. The semi-automation technique of prepared food equipment advantages in increasing efficiency in packaging foods and helps to avoid wasting time and increase productivity.



The growing investments in R&D for faster packaging and overall demand come from the busy lifestyles to consume packaged foods that can be driving the world prepared food equipment market. Therefore, Marel (Iceland) signed an agreement to acquire Cedar Creek Company, an Australian provider of specialized software and hardware solutions to meat, poultry, and seafood processors. Marel has successfully completed the acquisition; the acquisition is fully in line with Marel's strategic objective to be a leading global supplier of advanced standard equipment, full solutions, software, and services to the poultry, meat, and fish industries.



The various contributors involved in the value chain of the prepared food equipment market include component suppliers and prepared food equipment manufacturing companies such as GEA Group, Alfa Laval, The Middleby Corporation, Marel, and Buhler. Other players in the industry include Welbilt, Hughes Equipment Company, Heat and Control Inc., Bigtem Makine, and Hup Sheng Machinery & Industry are major players in prepared food equipment market.



Segments covered in the report:

This prepared food equipment report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Prepared Food Equipment market on the basis of application, operation and region:



Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Pre-processing

Sorting & grading

Mixing & cutting

Others (Conveying, picking, and placing)

Processing

Blanching

Cooking

Seasoning & coating

Others (Stretching, molding & pressing, heating, sterilization, and refrigerating equipment)

Packaging

Primary

Secondary



Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Bakery & confectionery products

Meat & seafood products

Snacks & savory products

Sauces, dressings, and condiments

Dairy & refrigerated products

Ready-to-eat products



Based on Mode of Operation, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



