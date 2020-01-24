Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 105 pages on title 'Opportunities in the Western Europe Prepared Meals Sector' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. and important players such as Dr. August Oetker Kg,Nestle SA,Nomad Foods,LDC S.A.,Sodebo Group



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2455824-opportunities-in-the-western-europe-prepared-meals-sector



Summary



Western Europe had the second-highest value share of the global prepared meals sector, at 32.0% in 2018, and is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 2.6%, in value terms, from US$29,064.7 million in 2018 to US$32,993.9 million by 2023. Ready meals category was the largest in the region, accounting for US$19,682.9 million (67.7%) of the overall sector in 2018 in value terms, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach US$22,334.2 million in 2023. Dr. August Oetker Kg, Nestle SA, Nomad Foods, LDC S.A., and Sodebo Group were the leading players, accounting for an 18.8% share in 2018. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in Western Europe prepared meals sector, accounting for 59.9% of the sector (in volume terms) in 2018, while the tub was the most used pack type, accounting for 33.3% of all pack types.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe prepared meals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe prepared meals sector, analyzing data from 18 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, and value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of prepared meals by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals products in the Western Europe region region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis : Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region and analyzes the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for prepared meals across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers seven distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, e-retailers, and others which includes department stores, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2455824-opportunities-in-the-western-europe-prepared-meals-sector



Reasons to buy



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2455824



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Dr. August Oetker Kg

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods

LDC S.A.

Sodebo Group

Kepak Group

Frosta AG

Orkla Group

Fleury Michon

Unilever



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2455824-opportunities-in-the-western-europe-prepared-meals-sector



Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

Market size analysis - Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Identifying high-potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high-potential countries - methodology

High-potential countries

Identifying high-potential countries - risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (High-potential countries in Western Europe)

Overview - value and volume growth analysis by country Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of prepared meals compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and prepared meals categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles

Denmark



....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.