Preparing for a Hurricane

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Find a safe place to stay in the event evacuation becomes necessary. FEMA has an app with information regarding emergency shelters nearby. For personal vehicles, ensure there is at least half a gas tank in them whenever possible. Homeowners may want to look into keeping supplies like a flashlight, first aid kit, batteries, and backup phone charging batteries available. Keep a comfortable bag packed with clothing and any drugs that need to be brought along. Any friends or family from out of town could be used as contacts to keep everyone current regarding what's going on.



Keep an eye on windows and doors, and make sure there is strong reinforcement or that they are strongly secured. Take a look at the drains and gutters to wipe out debris. If any trees are near the home, it may be wise to trim them down. Bring any lightweight objects inside, tie down those that cannot be taken indoors.



Gather all the relevant papers. Find a waterproof container and ensure that inside it are documents such as the homeowners' insurance policy, medical records, and passports.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



