Preparing for a Video Interview

Sylvan Springs, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- It may be face to face, but dressing the part is still important. Attire can affect demeanor and, therefore, make a person appear more professional even if the interview is only seeing the prospective above the waist.



Etiquette is arguably even more important. It's not uncommon for there to be a delay in the audio. If a person is not careful, they may accidentally be perceived as though the interviewer is being rudely interrupted. A few seconds before responding to a question is a safe bet.



Note-taking may be necessary, reinforcing the need to have pen and paper handy. Although it would make sense to simply type in something that needs to be written down, this might work against the candidate because they may be seen as focused on something else. Writing down notes indicates that the applicant is paying attention to the interviewer, and can help appear more professional.



About Jobs for More

Jobs for More assists individuals in seeking employment within the government contractor company workforce by helping them find the perfect job market match. We believe in connecting businesses with the workers they need to achieve success. For more information about Jobs for More, jobs for veterans, or employer compliance, please contact us.