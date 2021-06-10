Preparing for Hurricane Season 2021 with Medical Needs

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Immediate steps to take:



Contact your primary care services provider. Talk through your plan and ask them questions about attending your medical needs independently in an emergency.



Register with your area emergency management office, which lists all people in the community with medical needs during a hurricane.



Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and have somewhere to stay lined up so you can leave at a moment's notice.



Have a general communication and preparation plan, including a disaster supply kit, with your family so that everyone is on the same page should you need to evacuate or prepare for an incoming hurricane.



For those with medical needs

Carry your medical-related information with you, including your ID, insurance cards, list of prescriptions and dosage information, the contact information of your doctor and pharmacy, and emergency contact list, as well as any allergies or special medical instructions about your illness and medication.



Make sure someone who will be with you knows the symptoms of your illness, or write them down. For example, if you are diabetic, make a note of what happens when blood sugar drops.



Have at least two weeks of medical supplies ready.

Keep stocked up on batteries for devices like hearing aids, and non-electrical versions of medical devices like electric wheelchairs, when possible.



