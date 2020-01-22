Preparing for the Switch from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online with E-Tech

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The biggest difference between QuickBooks Online and Desktop is that Online requires no installation on a computer while Desktop does.



Statistics shows that product-based businesses usually work better with Desktop, while service-based businesses or businesses that use multiple devices work well with Online.



QuickBooks Online is a choice for most companies that require access from multiple devices and require for more than one person to have access.



QuickBooks Online provides access to other users from any location, can be used with any device to enter transactions, and allows one to get automatic, real-time updates.



QuickBooks Desktop, on the other hand, can only be accessed by one user unless multiple licenses are purchased and the data file shared via a network.



Transferring files from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online can only be done within the first 60 days of the QuickBooks Online company. Additionally, one must be an Administrator user on the QuickBooks Online account, and be aware of the fact that QuickBooks Online does not support importing multi-currency or international versions of QuickBooks Desktop.



Other limitations include maintaining a QuickBooks file under 350,000 targets. You can determine how many targets you have in your file by pressing F2 or Ctrl+1 on your keyboard, and checking Total Targets under File Information. "If you exceed the size limit, you'll need to condense your file to successfully import it to QuickBooks Online," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



E-Tech's QuickBooks Online File Preparation Service prepares your data file to be under the file size limit of QuickBooks Online so it can be converted without any problems. This is done by removing the audit trail, optimizing and condensing your data file so it is within the limits to be exported to QuickBooks Online. The service will copy all your data into a brand new data file and will remove any corruption or data errors from the file.



For more information about the service, visit https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Online-File-Preparation-Service.aspx



