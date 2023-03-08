Preparing for the Unexpected Creator and Host Alex Fullick, to Broadcast LIVE from DRJ Spring 2023

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- Alex Fullick announced today that his leading industry talk show will be broadcasting live from the upcoming Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) Spring 2023 Conference from Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. "It's one thing to record episodes in front of computer screens and microphones, but it's something else when you're doing it in front of an audience," says Alex.



Joining Alex on co-hosting duties will be no stranger to Preparing for the Unexpected, global award-winning risk, resilience, and business continuity expert, James Green. James has appeared as a guest a few times and says, "I am excited to share the largest business continuity conference in North America with VoiceAmerica's listeners."



Alex and James will be talking to conference exhibitors and guests about many current topics that make the DRJ conference such a highly regarded event. "I did a live broadcast with DRJ in 2018 and 2019, and was looking forward to doing more, but then the pandemic hit. Being able to return to DRJ after all these years is exciting". James adds, "The Disaster Recovery Journal spring conference is one of my favourite conferences in the resilience industry, and I'm honoured that Alex and I will be able to share it with VoiceAmerica."



The live broadcast is scheduled for 11am to 4pm (EST) for both March 13th and 14th, and will be available on the VoiceAmerica Live Event channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/LiveEvents). The two already have a large list of industry experts lining up to be a guest and share their thoughts with listeners. If past live broadcasts are any indication, there's going to be some insightful nuggets of information conveyed, great conversations, and even some laughs and bloopers.



Enjoy!



For information on Alex Fullick, Business Continuity, and Resilience, please visit https://www.stone-road.com or https://www.alexfullick.com.



To hear episodes of Preparing for the Unexpected, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682/preparing-for-the-unexpected



