Preparing for the Unexpected Host and Author Alex Fullick, Recognized by Solutions Review

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Alex's book focuses on how organizations can plan effective Business Continuity (BC) / Disaster Recovery (DR) tests and exercises, by leveraging specific considerations and activities. By following the specifics suggested by Alex in his book, organization's can ensure that what they planned to tested, is tested to requirements, and the gaps and challenges identified during the tests, receive the appropriate follow-up action assignments. Alex uses documentation, governance, and good project management approaches in his descriptions, which helps ensure BC and DR plans are effectively validated.



Solutions Review states; "If Fullick's concise recipe for business planning success could be distilled into a single sentence, it might read: Disaster is inevitable, change is constant, and the process of planning must be ongoing. If it isn't already, this book should become the go-to handbook for front-line senior executives when they want to make sure their disaster and continuity plans will work when they're needed."



Upon being notified, Alex responded with the following comment: "I'm very humbled to be included on such a list with other BC / DR authors whose work has helped me in my own career. It's very exciting and I congratulate the other 15 authors on this list – it's a great accomplishment. This helps me realize that what I'm doing on my talk radio show ( 'Preparing for the Unexpected') is making a difference and I feel more empowered than ever."



For information please visit http://www.stone-road.com or https://www.alexfullick.com"



The VoiceAmerica TM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through podcast download. If interested in hosting a talk show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com



Keywords: Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Book, Testing, Exercising, Alex Fullick, Preparing for the Unexpected



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica