'Preparing for the Unexpected' to Broadcast LIVE at DRJ Fall 2023

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- Alex Fullick announced today that his leading industry talk show will be broadcasting live from the upcoming Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) Fall 2023 Conference from Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th, 2023.



"It's one thing to record episodes in your home office in front of computer screens, cameras, and microphones, but it'll be something else entirely when you're doing it in front of an audience," says Fullick.



Joining Fullick on co-hosting duties will be no stranger to Preparing for the Unexpected, Fullick's friend and colleague and global award-winning risk, resilience, and business continuity expert, James Green. He is the co-founder of Illuminate Advisory and has appeared on Preparing for the Unexpected numerous times.



"We are excited to chat with some of the leading voices in the resilience industry and share their insights with VoiceAmerica's listeners," Green stated.



Fullick and Green will be talking to conference exhibitors and speakers about many current topics that make the DRJ conference a highly regarded event. "I did a live broadcast with DRJ in 2018 and 2019, and was looking forward to doing more, but then the pandemic hit. Being able to return to DRJ after all these years is exciting." Green adds, "The Disaster Recovery Journal Fall conference is one of my favorite conferences in the resilience industry, and I'm honored that Alex and I will be able to share it with the VoiceAmerica audience."



Not only are Fullick and Green excited about the live broadcast, but the team at VoiceAmerica is as well. Senior Executive Producer Dee Daniels says, "We're looking forward to collaborating on this year's DRJ Fall 2023 event. Preparing for the Unexpected is one of the top shows on our Business Channel and has become a staple in the niche sector focusing on resilience, business continuity, and disaster preparedness."



The live broadcast is scheduled from 11am to 4pm (EST) on both September 11th and 12th and will be available on the VoiceAmerica Live Event channel at https://www.voiceamerica.com/LiveEvents. Fullick and Green have a long list of industry experts lining up to be guests and share their thoughts with listeners. If past live broadcasts are any indication, there are going to be insightful nuggets of information, great conversations, and even some laughs and bloopers.



For information on Alex Fullick, business continuity, and resilience, please visit https://www.stone-road.com or https://www.alexfullick.com.



For information on James Green, go to https://www.illuminateadvisory.com



To listen to episodes of Preparing for the Unexpected, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682/preparing-for-the-unexpected



About Alex Fullick, MBCI, CBCP, CBRA, v3ITIL

Alex Fullick is Founder and Managing Director of Stone Road Inc (StoneRoad) and has been working in the Business Continuity Management and Disaster Recovery industry for 20 years. During this time, Fullick has been instrumental in developing, implementing and managing numerous initiatives, including Pandemic Planning, Policy development, large scale simulation tests, Business Continuity Plan development, Business Impact Assessments, maintenance programs and general Program and Project Management.



Fullick holds his MBCI certification with the Business Continuity Institute (BCI), his CBCP with the Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI), is certified in ITIL Foundations and has a Certified Business Resiliency Auditor (CBRA) designation. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of Directors for The International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS).



He's presented at numerous conferences around the globe on various industry-related subjects including Orlando, Phoenix, Montreal, London (UK), Brisbane and Bucharest. He's authored several books including Heads in the Sand, Business Impact Analysis, Testing Business Continuity Plans and his latest Watch Your Step, which all focus on teaching individuals, organizations and communities about BCM and DR. He has also had articles published in trade publications.



About Preparing for the Unexpected

Thursday at 10 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Preparing for the Unexpected is about how people, organizations and communities plan, prepare, test, communicate and respond to sudden unplanned events such as natural and manmade disasters and crises. The show is for everyone who wants an understanding of how plans are created for individuals, organizations and communities and for anyone who wants to know what they can do in their own lives to help protect themselves from unexpected events.



There is a myth that disasters happen to others but in reality, they happen to everyone. It's just a matter of when and how well-prepared you are. The greater the level of awareness, communication and knowledge, the quicker one bounces back from adversity.



The overall aim of Preparing for the Unexpected is to reduce the suffering, effects and impacts caused as a result of disasters and unexpected life events by increasing knowledge and awareness of Business Contingency and Disaster Planning and related activities.



