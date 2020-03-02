Preparing for the Unexpected W/ Alex Fullick: The Talk Show About All Things Resilience and Business Continuity Management

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- TORONTO - Bringing specialists from around the globe to talk about such topics as Business Continuity, Emergency Management, Crisis Management, Organizational Resilience, Disaster Psychology, Pandemic Planning, Business Continuity Planning, Business Impact Analysis, Leadership, Risk Management and many other relatable topics, Alex Fullick announces yet another high profile guests; international best-selling authors of 'Resilience - It's Not About Bouncing Back', Jennifer Eggers and Cynthia Barlow.



Jennifer and Cynthia share their personal stories about resilience and how the book came to be such an international sensation. Alex talks to them about the real definition of Resilience and what it entails, as well as understanding what Resilience is not. Using Alex' celebrated conversational approach, Jennifer and Cynthia provide many insights on how to develop Resilience within ourselves and within our organizations. A show not to be missed.



Preparing for the Unexpected with Alex Fullick is broadcast every Thursday at 9am Easter Standard Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of Preparing for the Unexpected can be found at

https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682/preparing-for-the-unexpected



Alex Fullick is the Founder and President of StoneRoad Inc., a firm offering services such as Organizational Resilience, Pandemic Planning, Disaster Planning, Crisis Management, Business Continuity Management, speaking engagements, training, workshops, contracting and consulting. Alex focuses on assisting organizations are well prepared and able to respond to business interruptions when they occur. For information please visit https://www.stone-road.com or https://www.alexfullick.com



About VoiceAmerica

The VoiceAmerica TM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through podcast download. If interested in hosting a talk show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com.