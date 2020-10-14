Preparing for the Unexpected Welcomes Recognized Crisis Expert and Author Dr. Larry Barton on VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- If there's anything the world can use more of, it's good leadership, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. On November 5, 2020, Preparing for the Unexpected host Alex Fullick, talks with internationally recognized Crisis Management expert, trainer, and author Dr. Larry Barton.



Alex and Dr. Barton's talk will focus on ideas and thoughts in his book 'Crisis Leadership Now', while also determining what makes a crisis a crisis (think of the 'Big 3'). They will also identify who is best suited to be an organization's Crisis Leader, characteristics of a good Crisis Leader and the do's and don'ts of managing a crisis.



Alex and Dr. Barton will touch on a subject many people don't fully understand - the role of the Board of Directors during a crisis; something very few Crisis Leaders and Business Continuity Professionals, discuss and write about.



"I'm very excited to have someone of Dr. Barton's stature agree to be on the show", said Alex, before Dr. Barton's appearance. It's an incredibly informative discussion not to be missed.



Alex himself has been praised by many, as bringing Business Continuity, Disatser REcveroy, Crisis Management, Organizational Resilience, and Covid-19 topics to global listeners. Recently, Alex was rewarded by Solution Review (https://www.solutionsreview.com) by having his book "Testing Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plans" listed as one of "The 16 Most Essential Books for Business Continuity Directors".)



For information please visit http://www.stone-road.com or https://www.alexfullick.com.



