Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Preparing for the Unexpected is on the move. After a very successful three and a half year run on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, the show's creator and host - Alex Fullick - is announcing that the show is moving to the Business Channel.



Preparing for the Unexpected has developed a large and devoted business audience, so it "only makes logical sense to change the channel", the host says with a chuckle.



Alex goes on to say; "The move wouldn't be possible if not for my incredibly knowledgeable guests and loyal listeners who have stuck with me for nearly four years. Without their support and the support of my Executive Producer Dee Daniels, this wouldn't be happening"



The host looks forward to seeing what new opportunities and challenges come from the move, because as he states at the end of every show, one must 'stay prepared'.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682/preparing-for-the-unexpected



