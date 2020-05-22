Preparing the Home for Hurricane Season

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The roof is a fundamental component of the home, especially during hurricane season. Besides evaluating how old the roof is, homeowners should also examine what type of roof they have. For example, the process of tying down has gained favor. Roofing has grown quite a bit and nowadays the use of "straps" to ensure a stable roof is common.



A window's resistance to impact is important but shutters are also important as they may also lead to discounts. The majority of home inspectors will examine the materials that cover a window but they may also take a closer look to ensure the construction has been done correctly.



The direction in which a door plays an important factor. Doors can be opened much faster in a hurricane by heavy winds if they open inward. Be sure to apply safety to any glass that may be on the front door, as an extra measure of security.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



