Preparing Your Kitchen for the Holidays

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- The holidays are coming. And that means lots of time spent in the kitchen preparing and cooking elegant meals. It also invites criticism to out-of-date kitchens, especially those with little counter space.



Holiday-ready kitchens are very important in this day and age. Cooking a turkey, ham, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy and cornbread, while preparing the deviled eggs, cranberry sauce and salad, in addition to the ever popular apple, pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert will be quite the task. Not only will there need to be several helpers available, but plenty of counter and oven space to prepare your great feast.



Whether it's installing additional counter space, a dual convection oven or re-facing the cabinets, ECI Construction can complete any remodel just in time for holiday hosting. Their team is licensed and equipped to handle any remodel.



ECI Construction has worked on a variety of different projects, ranging from counter installments to island installations, from custom trim to cabinetry installation, and from painting to drywall work. Whatever renovations are desired this holiday season, ECI Construction is ready and willing to make it happen.



About ECI Construction

ECI Construction is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with an additional office in Wilmington, NC. ECI Construction has 25 years of experience in the Home Building/Remodeling industry. They are prepared to take on any kitchen and make it perfect for cooking lavish holiday meals. Contact ECI Construction today for your free quote by calling 919-971-6415 or filling out their online contact form.