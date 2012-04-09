New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Prepper survival fiction author Ron Foster has released for publication his 17th book entitled “The Solitary Man: Countdown to Prepperdom". Mr. Foster credits the support and cohesiveness of the prepper community in the popularity and promotion of the relatively new genre of science fiction containing adventure and survival stories labeled for readers as “Prepper Fiction”. The term “Prepper” is a synonym for survivalist that came into common usage during the late 1990s. Used interchangeably with survivalist much as retreater was in the 1970s it sometimes refers to homesteaders as well. The term refers to one who is prepared or making preparations to survive a disaster by being more selfreliant.



The Prepper Broadcasting Network which is the official radio show of the American Preppers Network hosted Doug Carlsten`s “Prepping With GoatHollow: radio talk show on Aprill 11 and featured the disaster fiction author and survival blogger Ron Foster as their guest to promote his new book entitled “The Solitary Man: Countdown to Prepperdom."



Doug and Ron also have a joint venture called the “Prepper Archeology Project” which resurrects and publicizes old or out of print books for the prepper community.



Ron is best known for writing the “Prepper Trilogy” which is a fictional account of how one man survives after a solar storm takes the electrical grid out.



Trending social media such as the “Real day Prepper Show” by LowBuckPrepper is a documentary series of reality episodes which focuses on non sensationalized interviews with the normal everyday grassroots “Preppers” that make up much of Mr. Fosters readership.



Bubba AKA LowBuck Prepper the host and videographer of the "Real day Prepper Show" takes us for an interesting ride in his motor home across the nation following real preppers down the road to prepperdom in his series. LowBuck and his wife Cat were significant part of the storyline and character development for Ron's new book.