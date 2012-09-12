New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- The prolific Prepper and survival fiction author Ron Foster has released a new post-apocalyptic thriller book for all his fans and readers entitled ARkStorm. The ARkStorm (for Atmospheric River 1000 Storm) has brought a devastating flood of biblical proportions to California forcing millions of people to evacuate. For the preppers attending PrepperStock this year the troubles brought about by the this disaster have just begun as the economy begins a slow collapse and acts of terrorism threaten America’s survival. Refugee camps are filling up with millions of evacuees who remained at shelters and were not lucky enough to bunk in with friends or relatives and try and start over again. The end of a functioning U.S. economy is compounded by mysterious grid failures nationwide.



The ARkStorm series of books is patterned after the 1861–62 historical events that flooded the central valley of California. The scientifically realistic "superstorm" scenario developed and published by the United States Geological Survey has been adapted as a story line that includes the author's modern day applications of emergency management principles with a prepper community slant. Keep your feet and your powder dry folks!!



Ron wrote the survivalist and prepper acclaimed series “The Prepper Trilogy” based on a solar storm taking the grid out.



This book of Ron’s is a chilling story of the chaos that can ensue from a 200 year flood event. What is even more captivating is the elements of terrorism brought in to complicate matters and cause surprising twists and turns in the storyline. The emergency manager’s insight with a prepper’s viewpoint made it an educational as well as entertaining read.



Ron's exciting new thriller can be found on Amazon.com.