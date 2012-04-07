Ron Foster's "The Solitary Man: Countdown to Prepperdom" Now Available on eBook

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2012 -- A new reality documentary called the Real Day Prepper Show has aired its first episode April 4, 2012. Unlike the media’s current sensationalized portrayal of prepping, it is actually a very practical and common sense lifestyle that will be examined from a preppers point of view. The basis of the show is focused on the travels of its videographer LowBuckPrepper who interviews select people from the prepper community in order to portray the true self reliant grass roots movement.



This first show was sponsored through the kind support of the Prepper community donations and a contribution by the Prepper Fiction author Ron Foster who has written 17 books for this special survival/adventure genre. His new book “The Solitary Man: Countdown to Prepperdom” is dedicated to this show.



"The Solitary Man: Countdown to Prepperdom" is currently available for download on Amazon.com for the popular Kindle Fire and has a 5 star rating, capturing the eye of Preppers all across the country.



Book Description

Some folks might call what Donald is trying to create with his little rural house as an effort to become more self-sufficient. Donald can agree with that line of thinking, but the way he sees it, it is going to be own personal uphill battle and race against time to create a safe haven "bugout" location before a NASA predicted solar storm hits. His friends and family think his extra workload is a waste of time and energy. His neighbors' think he is a bit quirky somewhat or eccentric. He is not. He is just another personally driven good ol boy prepper on a mission. He is about to perform a labor of love and preparedness that he hopes might just save him and the little dead end road community he just moved into. He is believing in and heeding NASA`s warnings, as well as his own premonitions of impending societal breakdown.